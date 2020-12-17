MoD approves military hardware purchase worth Rs 28k cr

Defence Ministry approves acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 28,000 crore

Almost all the weapons and military hardware approved for procurement will be acquired from the domestic industry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 18:45 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI file photo.

The defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of weapons and military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore for the three services, officials said.

The procurement proposals were cleared at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The officials said almost all the weapons and military hardware approved for procurement will be acquired from the domestic industry.

"The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals to procure equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore from domestic industry," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Officials said a total of seven acquisition proposals were approved by the DAC, the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," the ministry said.

Acquisition proposals approved include procurement of the DRDO-designed and developed airborne early warning and control systems for the Indian Air Force, next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and modular bridges for the Indian Army.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Defence
Ministry of Defence
DRDO
Atmanirbhar Bharat

What's Brewing

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 