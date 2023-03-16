Centre nods military hardware purchase worth Rs 70K cr

Defence Ministry approves capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore

All the procurement will be made under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 21:20 ist
Indian Army's BrahMos weapon systems are displayed during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2015. Photo Credits: Reuters Photo

India on Thursday approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.

The approval to the procurement proposals was accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

Also Read | Defence procurement from foreign sources reducing: Government

The go-ahead to the fresh procurement proposals came amid the nearly three-year-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with China.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to Rs 70,584 crore and all the procurement will be made under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

The total approval granted for capital acquisition in the financial year 2022-23 now stands at Rs 2,71,538 crore, of which 98.9 per cent will be sourced from Indian industries, the officials said.

Also Read | Rs 900-cr deal inked to refit Sindhukirti submarine

"Such quantum of indigenous procurement will not only galvanize the Indian industries towards achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) but also reduce India's dependency on foreign vendors to a large extent," Singh's office tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Defence
India News
Military

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

 