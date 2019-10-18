Defence Ministry opens up Sainik Schools to girls

The Defence Ministry on Friday opened up the doors of the Sainik schools for girls, who can study in these hallowed all-boys institutions from 2021-22 session.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools with effect from the academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure availability of necessary infrastructure and sufficient female staff in for smooth implementation of the directive.” the defence ministry said in a statement.

There are currently 31 Sainik schools all over the country and agreements have been signed between the Defence Ministry and governments of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Telangana to set up five more such schools at Alwar, Amethi, Rudraprayag, Sambalpur and Warangal respectively.

The defence ministry decision follows a successful pilot project in Chhingchhip Sainik school in Mizoram. Six girls, along with 154 boys, joined the school after a tough selection process.

Once the school announced the entry of girl students, more than 30 girls applied out of which six were selected – three each for class 6 and class 7.

“The decision is in line with the objective of the government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in armed forces,” said the ministry.

Since 2016, nearly a quarter of National Defence Academy students came from such schools, on which the central government has spent more than Rs 80 crore in the last three fiscals.