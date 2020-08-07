Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' has 'damaged' Rajnath Singh's image: P Chidambaram

'Chinese offences report has damaged Rajnath's image'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:48 ist
Former union finance minister P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday claimed that a Defence Ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' has "damaged" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's image.

The Congress on Thursday had asked the government why the defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down.

The document, which was uploaded on the defence ministry's website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.

"Someone is out to get @rajnathsingh out of the Defence Ministry! Otherwise, why would the @DefenceMinIndia website put out the truth about the Chinese aggression and occupation of Indian territory?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

"That single statement damaged Mr Rajnath Singh (people ask, did the Ministry and the Army fail to act on the intelligence inputs and allowed the Chinese to bring troops and equipment and cross the LAC?)," the former home minister said.

"That statement also exposed the @narendramodi's famous declaration that 'no one intruded into Indian territory and no one is occupying Indian territory'," Chidambaram said.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the prime minister on the issue.

