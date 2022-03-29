Defence ministry seals Rs 1,109 cr contract with BEL

Defence ministry seals Rs 1,109 cr contract with BEL

The development of Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) is significant in enhancing IAF's capabilities, the ministry said

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 29 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 21:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd for the development of an electronic warfare equipment for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 1,109 crore.

The ministry described the contract for the development of the Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) as a "significant step" toward enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to prepare for future warfare.

"The Ministry of Defence (MoD) of India and Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hyderabad signed a contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force, here today," the ministry said.

"The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,109 crore," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne electronic warfare (EW) equipment and validate their deployment in an operational scenario.

"The project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance," it said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Defence
Indian Air Force
India News
BEL

Related videos

What's Brewing

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

 