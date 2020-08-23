Defiant Prashant Bhushan unlikely to escape punishment

As advocate Prashant Bhushan stuck to his position that he would not apologise for his tweets, there is a very dim chance of him escaping the punishment, though a token one, after having been held guilty of Suo Motu criminal contempt.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra has given him time till August 24 to tender his apology. If he does so, the Court would then consider the matter on purging his contempt on August 25. If not, the Court may pronounce the sentence, since it had concluded its last hearing on Thursday on the issue.

Of the three-judge in the bench, Justice Mishra is set to demit office on September 2. So pronouncement of the sentence is unlikely to be delayed beyond that day.

The sentence, however, may not be implemented immediately after the pronouncement, as the bench has given an oral assurance on the last date of hearing. Bhushan has sought to file a review petition against his conviction on August 14, for his "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and 29 on "distorted facts", to scandalise the entire institution of judiciary.

In passing the order on sentence, the Court would consider several aggravating and mitigating factors.

Among the mitigating factors, the Court would surely consider the fact that Bhushan has taken up innumerable public interest causes leading to landmark decisions. The Court would surely weigh the fact that Bhushan is already 62-year-old.

Alongside, the Court would consider aggravating factors like his continued defiance showing no regret, remorse, contrition or apology. On the contrary, he has maintained that his tweets are bona fide beliefs and were not made in a 'fit of absent-mindedness'. He asserted it would be insincere and contemptuous on his part to offer an apology.

On the last date of hearing, Bhushan's counsel Dushyant Dave had asked for deferring the matter to allow him file review petition. He had also asked why the question of the sentence should be determined by the bench concerned. The court has then told him that an impression should not be created that he wanted to avoid the bench. This may also go against him.

Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act prescribed simple imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs 2000 as punishment.

In case of advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, the top court on March 27, 2019, barred him from practice before it after holding him guilty of contempt of court. He had then taken the name of senior advocate Fali S Nariman and contended that judges were unfit to grant senior advocates designation to the lawyers as they do it to only judges relatives.