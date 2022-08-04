'Delay in payment, extra working hours': App-based attendance adds to the woes of MGNREGA workers

The mandatory monitoring of attendance of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act from May this year through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app has only created hurdles for the programme’s workers, instead of solving problems.

Four months after the app was made mandatory, MGNREGA workers from across the country came together at Jantar Mantar on August 3 to protest problems related to the application and irregular payment of wages among other issues.

At worksites that have more than 20 workers, the app requires geotagged and timestamped photographs to register attendance. Poor internet connectivity, little access to smartphones and glitches in the app have thrown a wrench in the daily activities of the workers.

The expectation that rural workers, who earn Rs 400 a day through the programme, would spend money on smartphones is absurd, according to Shivamma, an MGNREGA supervisor or ‘mate’ in Raichur district. “I earn a maximum of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. How can the government expect me to invest that money into a phone instead of food and other essentials?” she asks.

After the app was made mandatory, one Virupama had to borrow money at a high interest rate to buy a smartphone. Several other women who were ‘mates’ in the past, had to relinquish their roles to men since they did not own smartphones.

Even with the smartphones, the process did not become any easier.

“Some days the app just won’t open. On such days, we are forced to stay at the worksite for several hours with no food or respite from the heat, despite completing our work for the day,” says Anusuya, a worker from Raichur. Some days, the app only opens in the afternoon, and she is forced to abandon her work at home and walk 5 kms to the worksite, she said.

On days with technological glitches, some 'mates' who spoke to DH recount how they would send images through WhatsApp to the PDOs and panchayat officials. Even after taking such initiatives, a 'mate', who did not want to be named, lost two days of work in a week. “Workers are blaming me. I have also lost wages. We just want the old system back,” she said.

The app also requires attendance to be registered twice in a day in a predetermined time window. “This is in contravention of the provisions of the Act, which clearly state that workers be paid based on output. If they are paid according to time, they must be paid minimum wage,” says Swarna Bhat, an activist.

Officials in the rural development department confirmed that initially, the app suffered through glitches. “It was at the birthing stage. The programme has helped with transparency in worksites with over 20 workers. There were some instances where machinery was used but payment was claimed, the app solves that. In the past 3-4 months, we have received only two complaints per week,” says Shilpa Nag, Commissioner of RDPR, Karnataka.

Issues with the new attendance monitoring system is just the tip of the iceberg for MGNREGA workers. Many have not been paid since April this year, even though the Act clearly mandates that workers must be paid within 15 days.

Raghavendra, an MNREGA worker from Sindhanur Taluk in Raichur, for instance, has not been paid pending wages from April this year. “For my family of six, this has meant that we have to depend on money lenders for survival,” he says.

The department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, however, maintains that it "only has a dynamic" pending wage balance of Rs 145 crore, that it will clear in the coming 15 days.

Countrywide protests suggest just how common the problem of delayed payment of wages is. A delegation of 500 workers from over 15 states have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since August 3 to demand timely payment of wages.

According to the NREGA Sanghararsha Morcha, more than Rs 21,850 crore of wages are pending across the country since April 2020. Wages worth Rs 6,800 crore are pending for this year alone.

A study that examined over 18 lakh wage invoices in the first half of 2021-2022, revealed that only 56 per cent of payments were successfully completed in the mandated 15-day period.

“Particularly in the second half of the year, delays in payments get worse due to insufficient funds. In August 2017, the Ministry of Finance acknowledged our research, confirming that lack of funds and administrative compliance were major bottlenecks for payment delays,” says Rajendran Narayanan, Assistant Professor, Azim Premji University.

The Union government has already exhausted two-thirds of its Rs 73,000 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23. Funding for the programme has been reducing over the years. In 2020-21, government expenditure on the project was 3.65 per cent of the GDP. In 2022-23, this had reduced to 1.85 per cent of the GDP.

This comes at a period when demand for the MNREGA is high. The number of households demanding work in May 2022 is 11 per cent more than the same period last year and much higher than the pre-Covid year.

Delay in payments has also shown to allay demand. “This seems to be the objective of the government even though rural unemployment and agrarian distress are the reality,” says Nikhil Dey, a human rights activist.

For many like Raghavendra, the MGNREGA is a lifeline. “Even 100 days of work can keep us from extreme poverty. When many came back to villages due to Covid-19, the MGNREGA kept us from migrating back and helped us survive,” he added.