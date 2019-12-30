Delhi: 530 flights delayed, 20 diverted, 4 cancelled

Heavy fog disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport on Monday with 20 flights diverted, four cancelled, and around 530 delayed till 12.52 pm, an official said.

Delhi Airport officials issued a fog alert at 6:00 a.m, asking air travellers to get in touch with the airline concerned for delays or cancellations.

"Around 530 flights - which includes 320 departures as well as 210 arrivals approximately - have been delayed on Monday till 12.52 pm," the official added.

A SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru was diverted to Jaipur in the wee hours of the day. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are affected. CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots are currently able to land," Delhi Airport officials said.

"Due to bad weather at Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," SpiceJet said on its Twitter handle.

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 29, 2019

"Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi, flights to and from Delhi are impacted," Air Vistara said in an advisory to travellers.

(With PTI inputs)