Delhi Assembly adjourned amid sloganeering by BJP, AAP MLAs

Within half-an-hour of the Delhi Assembly session beginning on Monday, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes on the first day following sloganeering by the BJP and AAP legislators against each other. Soon after the session was adjourned for the day.

The AAP raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The House had begun with observing two minutes' silence in the tragic death of Anjali in Kanjhawala and Sharddha Walkar in Mehrauli.

Delhi Assembly's Winter Session | LIVE https://t.co/kcXgx0L0Ro — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2023

Earlier in the day, the BJP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly while carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing oxygen masks.

The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended.

The House is expected to discuss the issues of mayoral election and the members are expected to raise issues under Rule 280 in the session.