Delhi Assembly briefly adjourned; AAP MLAs demand apology from BJP leader

Delhi Assembly adjourned; AAP MLAs demand BJP apologise

  • Mar 28 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:13 ist
AAP members stage a protest in the Delhi Assembly over alleged derogatory remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: Twitter/ @JarnailSinghAAP

The Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes on Monday morning after AAP MLAs entered the well of the House shouting slogans over "derogatory" remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from Gupta and a censure motion against him.

“A censure motion needs to be brought in the House against Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta for his derogatory remark against CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology,” he said.

Soon after, AAP MLAs entered the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked Mohinder to give his submission in writing and adjourned the House for 15 minutes amid sloganeering by the AAP MLAs.

