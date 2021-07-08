Delhi Assembly can seek info from FB but can't act as prosecutor, SC rules

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to quash Delhi Assembly Committee's notices against Facebook India's Vice President, Ajit Mohan in relation to the Delhi violence.
"Delhi Assembly can examine Delhi Riots but cannot don the role of prosecuting agency," it said.
#SupremeCourt declares that Delhi Assembly can seek information from #Facebook and its official about its alleged role in Delhi riots but it cannot go into issue of law and order and prosecution.@DeccanHerald
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) July 8, 2021
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K
For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat
With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery
In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine
'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer
Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened
DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet