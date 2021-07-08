Delhi Panel can seek info from FB, can't prosecute: SC

Delhi Assembly can seek info from FB but can't act as prosecutor, SC rules

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 15:12 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to quash Delhi Assembly Committee's notices against Facebook India's Vice President, Ajit Mohan in relation to the Delhi violence.

"Delhi Assembly can examine Delhi Riots but cannot don the role of prosecuting agency," it said.

More to follow...

Facebook
Supreme Court
Delhi

