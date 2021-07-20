Delhi authorities to collect arrears from 2002 for cutting trees: Report

In a new initiative, the forest and wildlife department has started a drive in which it is collecting penalties for illegal cutting of trees in Delhi from 2002 onwards.

According to The Times Of India report, the officials have said that the fine could range from Rs 34,000 to several lakhs for non-payment of amount for felling a tree, non-payment of amount for compensatory planting of saplings or not carrying out the mandatory plantation.

The forest and wildlife department has already started sending notices to the culprits from the South division to collect arrears from 2002 to 2010. The North division administration will start a similar exercise soon.

"There are two options given to an individual who wants to fell a tree. A security deposit is collected followed by the actual amount to fell the tree. Money is also collected for plantation and upkeep of saplings for five years. For each tree being felled, we plant 10 saplings and they are maintained for five years. And for this purpose, the money is collected from the applicant,” an official said the publication.

As of now, hundreds of violators have been recognised through this exercise and authorities are expecting to collect lakhs of rupees as penalty from them.