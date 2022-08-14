Delhi BJP leader among six booked for 'Tiranga Yatra'

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for 'Tiranga Yatra' during VIP carcade rehearsal

Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 01:00 ist

Six members of the Delhi Gymkhana club, including its director and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, have been booked for taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' without permission when there was a security deployment drill for VIP movement, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, "They had taken out the march without any permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal is in place."

Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The case has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officials said.

Chahal, who is Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary, said he has no information regarding any case filed in connection with the Yatra. 

