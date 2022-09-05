Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu on Sept 6

Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu on September 6 to demand AAP govt's dismissal

The BJP leaders will submit a memorandum to Murmu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 22:33 ist

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the AAP government over a host of issues, including allegations of corruption against its ministers.

 The BJP leaders will submit a memorandum to Murmu.

In a statement last week, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP had used abusive language against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"Along with the use of abusive language against the LG, the files sent to him are not even signed by the chief minister. Cabinet notes are sent to him after the cabinet meeting. In view of all these illegal activities, this government should be immediately dismissed," he demanded.

The BJP has been demanding the sacking of Delhi government ministers Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over charges of corruption. 

The AAP has claimed that the saffron party made attempts to "poach" its MLAs but their attempts were foiled since theirs is a ''hardcore honest'' party while the BJP called for a probe into the allegations. 

