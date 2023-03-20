Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by nine wickets

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 22:22 ist
Delhi Capitals Alice Capsey plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Openers Shafali Verma (33), skipper Meg Lanning (32 not out) and Alice Capsey (38 not out) were the main contributors as the Delhi franchise chased down Mumbai's score of 109 for 8 for the loss of just one wicket in nine overs.

Both teams -- as well as UP Warriorz -- have secured the three playoffs berths in the tournament before this match.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (26), Harmanpreet (23) and Issy Wong (23) were the main contributors with the bat for MI, while Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each for Delhi Capitals in their four overs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 23, Pooja Vastrakar 26; Issy Wong 23, Marizanne Kapp 2/13, Shikha Pandey 2/21; Jess Jonassen 2/25).

Delhi Capitals: 110 for 1 in nine overs (Shafali Verma 33, Alice Capsey 38 not out, Meg Lanning 32 not out).

