PM asks ministers to not remark on 'Delhi Chalo' march

'Delhi Chalo' march: After Raosaheb Danve's comment, PM asks ministers to stop commenting on farmers' protest

The minister's statement received wrath from various quarters

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 11 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 20:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked ministers to not comment on the farmers' protest.

The PM advised in the background of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's comment on the farmer protest in Delhi outskirts received wrath from farmers organisation.

Prime Minister Office has instructed all the Ministers refrain from making any comments, sources said.

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims, in this country, were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC (National Register for Citizens) is coming, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is coming, and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave," Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve said at a function in Maharashtra.

The minister's statement received wrath from various quarters.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut taunted the Modi government.

He said, "If a Union Minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers' agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak. The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
China
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Telecom marketshare battle intensifies: Report

Telecom marketshare battle intensifies: Report

From the Newsroom: BKU moves SC over farm laws

From the Newsroom: BKU moves SC over farm laws

'Mental health is a pervading issue in 70% urban India'

'Mental health is a pervading issue in 70% urban India'

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

 