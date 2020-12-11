'Delhi Chalo' march: After Raosaheb Danve's comment, PM asks ministers to stop commenting on farmers' protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked ministers to not comment on the farmers' protest.

The PM advised in the background of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's comment on the farmer protest in Delhi outskirts received wrath from farmers organisation.

Prime Minister Office has instructed all the Ministers refrain from making any comments, sources said.

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims, in this country, were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC (National Register for Citizens) is coming, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is coming, and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave," Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve said at a function in Maharashtra.

The minister's statement received wrath from various quarters.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut taunted the Modi government.

He said, "If a Union Minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers' agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak. The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously."