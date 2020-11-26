Delhi Chalo protest: Water cannons, tear gas used on farmers

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

The state has completely sealed its borders with Punjab as farmers from the neighbouring state continue to assemble in large numbers to take part of 'Delhi Chalo' march.

#WATCH Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) as police stop them from proceeding to Delhi pic.twitter.com/UtssadGKpU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The Haryana Police officials at the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab used loudspeakers, asking farmers who had assembled on the Punjab side to disperse when some of them tried to cross and remove the barricades. Asserting that farmers from Punjab will not be allowed to enter the state, police said they have deployed water cannons and riot vehicles at the state borders.

The situation remained tense at the Shambu inter-state border on the national highway as protesting farmers threw police barricades into the Ghaggar river, according to PTI. Some of the protestors were also seen waving black flags.

“It is condemnable that Haryana Police is using such measures to suppress an assembly of peaceful protesters. We are protesting in a peaceful manner, but they want to prevent us from using our democratic right to protest,” a farmer from Punjab present at the site told the agency.

On November 25, Haryana police used water cannons at least twice, in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi. A large group of Haryana farmers near Mohra village in Ambala jumped over the barricades following which the police resorted to the use of water cannon against them.

A splinter group had, however, managed to proceed to Tiyora-Tiyori village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border, where police again used water cannons to stop their march to Delhi. This group of Haryana farmers, which was being led by state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, had reached Karnal as part of their march to Delhi.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. Meanwhile, braving the cold and rainy conditions, thousands of farmers spend the night in temporary shelters and inside their tractor trollies.

Farmers' organisations said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital.

Farmers have brought ration, vegetables, wood and other essentials for their march. In view of cold weather conditions, they have stocked quilts, blankets and covered their trolleys with tarpaulin.

Opposition Congress in Haryana has slammed the BJP-led government for allegedly trying to muzzle the voice of farmers.

(With inputs from agency)