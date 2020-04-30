Delhi chronicler, author RV Smith no more

Delhi chronicler, author RV Smith no more

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 21:09 ist
R V Smith

Delhi's famed chronicler and author R V Smith passed away on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

He was not keeping well for several months.

"RV Smith, the chronicler of our great city Delhi passed away this morning. His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city. It's a huge loss especially for Delhiites. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Smith, who grew up in Agra, had come to Delhi as a young journalist in the 1950s. His career in journalism spans nearly four decades.

Among his notable books are 'Delhi That No One Knows' and 'Capital Vignettes'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 