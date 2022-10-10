Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grieves demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.
Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.
Also Read — Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters
"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।
ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022
Yadav was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.
"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive