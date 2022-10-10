Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grieves demise of SP patriarch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grieves demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 12:40 ist
Yadav was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

Also Read — Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters

"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Yadav was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 