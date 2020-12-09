Bharat Bandh: Delhi Cong chief, colleagues held at ITO

Delhi Congress chief, colleagues arrested during Bharat Bandh protest at ITO

The protesters were later released

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 07:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and some his party colleagues were arrested while staging demonstration at the ITO traffic intersection in support of the farmers’ Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday. Chaudhary said he was "arrested along with his party leaders during the protest against Centre's farm laws, at the ITO crossing".

"The police arrested us and took us to the IP Estate police station where a case was registered against us," Chaudhary said. The protesters were later released, he said. The protest demonstrations in reply to 'Bharat Bandh' call were held across Delhi by Congress leaders and workers, he said. "Such arm-twisting, and undemocratic actions by the Delhi Police, cannot curb our resolve to support the farmers' agitation," said Chaudhary. 

