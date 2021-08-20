Cop suspended for assaulting fire services employee

Delhi cop suspended for assaulting fire services employee

Police refused the allegations that Jitender was drunk at the time of the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 16:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi Police constable has been suspended from his duty for allegedly assaulting and abusing fire services personnel at Samaypur Badli area in northern part of the city, officials said on Friday.

The alleged assault took place on Thursday around 6 pm, they said.

According to police, constable Jitender assaulted and abused a Delhi Fire Services man who stopped him from driving on the wrong side of the road in Samaypur Badli.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the accused constable, who is in plain clothes, is seen abusing and assaulting a fireman. The constable holds a wooden stick in his hand and also tries to snatch the mobile phone of the fireman.

Police refused the allegations that Jitender was drunk at the time of the incident.

The fireman was coming from a spot and heading towards the fire station to refill the fire engine, police said.

On the complaint of the fireman, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Fire Services Act has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station, a senior police officer said.

The accused has been suspended from his duty and likely to be arrested on Friday, the officer said.

Jitender was posted at Samaypur Badli police station and was on leave from the past three days. 

