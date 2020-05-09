Delhi coronavirus cases cross 6,000-mark with 338 new cases

Delhi on Friday crossed the 6,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the reporting of 338 fresh cases.

On Thursday, the national capital has witnessed 448 cases, the highest for a single day. The first case in Delhi was reported on March 2.

With this, the number of cases has risen to 6,318, out of which 2,803 cases or 44.36% of the total cases were reported this month alone.

During the day, two deaths were reported with the toll rising to 68 while 89 people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2020.

At present, 4,230 people are still under treatment, including 937 COVID-19 patients under home isolation. On May 7, there were 771 patients who were in home isolation with a day, it was risen by 166.

The government now allows mild COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment at their houses provided there is provision for the person to be isolated properly.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 349 cases on May, 206 on May 5 and 428 on May 6.

Of the total cases, 69.72% (4,405) of the patients were below 50 years while the deaths among this group were just 17.65% of the 68 dead or 12 people.

In contrast, the number of patients above 60 years was the lowest at 14.83% or 937 but the fatality was the highest among them with 33 or 48.53% of those who lost the battle with COVID-19.

Among 50-59 years, there were 976 people (15.45%) but among the dead, their proportion was 33.33% or 22

This is the first time that the death toll of those below 60 years recording below 50%.