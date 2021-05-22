Delhi court rejects plea on Navneet Kalra's custody

Delhi court dismisses plea seeking police custody of Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra

Navneet Kalra's bail application will be heard at 2 pm on May 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 14:12 ist
Businessman Navneet Kalra. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five-day police custody of Navneet Kalra.

Navneet Kalra's bail application will be heard at 2 pm on May 25, Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recovered 151 liquor bottles after it raided multiple premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in Delhi-NCR as part of a money-laundering probe linked to a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, officials said. 

 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
Oxygen Shortage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 