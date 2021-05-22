Delhi court dismisses plea seeking police custody of Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five-day police custody of Navneet Kalra.

Navneet Kalra's bail application will be heard at 2 pm on May 25, Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recovered 151 liquor bottles after it raided multiple premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in Delhi-NCR as part of a money-laundering probe linked to a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, officials said.

