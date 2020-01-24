Delhi court grants bail to Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd's ex-CMD Sanjay Singhal in money laundering case

Delhi court grants bail to Bhushan Steel's former CMD

DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2020, 16:13pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 16:13pm ist

The Rose Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday granted bail to the the former Chief Managing Director of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd., Sanjay Singhal, in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged bank loan fraud.

 

Developing story. More details awaited.  

Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL)
