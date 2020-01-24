Delhi court grants bail to Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd's ex-CMD Sanjay Singhal in money laundering case

The Rose Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday granted bail to the the former Chief Managing Director of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd., Sanjay Singhal, in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged bank loan fraud.

