PMLA case: ED gets Satyendar Jain's custody till June 9

Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:23 ist

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 by a court here on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The ED had on Monday arrested the Delhi health minister under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain
Enforcement Directorate
PMLA
India News
Delhi

