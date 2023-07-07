Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment case

The court has listed the matter for July 18.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:51 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has summoned WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the sexual harassment charges by wrestlers, according to ANI.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, the other accused in the case. The court has listed the matter for July 18.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Sexual Harassment
WFI
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 