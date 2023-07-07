Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment case

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has summoned WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the sexual harassment charges by wrestlers, according to ANI.
The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, the other accused in the case. The court has listed the matter for July 18.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago
'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce
Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike
Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases
No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code
Are AI robots the future of elder care?
One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it
How is animal world suffering from climate change?
Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7