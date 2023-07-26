Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler over anti-Sikh riots

Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet, summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:13 ist
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi Court took cognisance of CBI's chargesheet against Congress's Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Rouse Avenue Court while taking cognizance, issued a summons to the Congress leader and directed him to appear in court on August 5.

India News
Jagdish Tytler
Anti-Sikh riots

