Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet, summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi Court took cognisance of CBI's chargesheet against Congress's Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The Rouse Avenue Court while taking cognizance, issued a summons to the Congress leader and directed him to appear in court on August 5.
