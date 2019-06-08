Delhi doctor detained in Kanpur kidney racket case

A doctor of a private hospital in Delhi has been detained by the Kanpur police in connection with its probe into a kidney racket, which was busted in February, an official said on Saturday.

"Dr Dipak Shukla was detained in Delhi on Friday night and has been brought to Kanpur for investigation," Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kanpur, Rajesh Yadav, told PTI over phone.

Shukla is the CEO of a private hospital in Delhi and was detained by a Special Investigation Team, he said, without elaborating on details of the probe.

Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now.

The international kidney racket was busted on February 17. People involved in it used to remove kidney of poor people illegally and sent it for transplant into patients, including foreigners.

Police have arrested Gaurav Mishra of Lakhimpur Khiri, T Rajkumar Rao of Kolkata, Shailesh Saxena of Badarpur in New Delhi, Saboor Ahmad of Kakori in Lucknow, Vicky Singh of Panki in Kanpur and Shamshad Ali of Chowk in Lucknow, Shyam Tiwari and Ramu Pandey in the case.

Going by the investigations, almost all the donors have accused Gaurav Mishra of trapping them.