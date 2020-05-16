Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies as tree falls on him

Delhi: Driver of OSD to President Ram Nath Kovind dies after tree falls on him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 23:16 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty (OSD) to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Arshad was on his way to his residential quarters when it started raining heavily... He took shelter under a tree which eventually fell on him. He sustained injuries on his face and abdomen, a senior police officer said.

An ambulance from Rashtrapati Bhawan took Arshad to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

The body is being preserved at the mortuary and his samples have been sent for a coronavirus test. His funeral will take place according to the COVID-19 test report, the officer said.

Arshad is survived by his wife and two children aged 6 and 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ram Nath Kovind
Delhi
driver
Death

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 