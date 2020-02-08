Delhi Election Exit Polls Highlights: Exit Polls give AAP a sweeping majority with BJP trailing at distant second

As polling in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 comes to an end, all eyes are on exit polls. Ahead of the polling, three opinion polls had given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government. The exit polls gave AAP a comfortable majority while BJP's quest of conquering Delhi has suffered a setback.