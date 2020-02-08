Delhi Election Exit Polls Highlights: Exit Polls give AAP a sweeping majority with BJP trailing at distant second

As polling in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 comes to an end, all eyes are on exit polls. Ahead of the polling, three opinion polls had given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government. The exit polls gave AAP a comfortable majority while BJP's quest of conquering Delhi has suffered a setback.
Exit polls may not be accurate all the time, but the exit polls of the Delhi Assembly Elections have given an overwhelming majority to AAP, sending jitters to opposition parties, especially BJP. The saffron is trailing at a distant second, and their leaders will only be hoping that the exit polls turn out to be massively inaccurate.
Thank you for following our live blog. For more updates, follow www.deccanherald.com
The Exit Poll of India Today- Axis My India,
AAP is set to win 59-68 seats
BJP is going to win2-11 seats
While Congress may not win any seat
Times Now Exit Poll of Polls:
AAP is going to win 55 seats
BJP is going to win 14 seats
Congress is going to win only 1 seat
NDTV Poll of Exit Polls:
AAP is going to win 53 seats
BJP is set to win 16 seats
Congress may win only one seat and Other parties may not win any seat.
The poll of polls is giving AAP the majority,
According to VDP Associates,
AAP will win 44-52 seats
BJP will win18-26 seats
Congress may end up winning not a single seat and the same goes for Other parties.
Exit polls may not be accurate all the time, but all the exit polls so far have given AAP an overwhelming majority. An upbeat AAP will be confident of forming the government in Delhi again. BJP, on the other hand, has not managed to put pressure on AAP.
According to News Nation exit poll,
AAP is set to win 55 seats, while BJP is going to win 14 seats.
Congress, on the other hand, may win only 1 seat while Other parties may not win a single seat.
According to TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll, AAP is set to gain majority
AAP is set to win54 seats, BJP is set to win15 seats, while Congress may win only 1 seat.
Exit polls indicate that AAP is set for a comfortable victory while BJP is languishing at a distant second
As the Exit Polls are slowly but steadily coming out, indications are that AAP is set to gain a comfortable majority and come back to power in Delhi for a second consecutive term while BJP is trailing in the second positon.
According to the ABP News C-Voter exit poll,
AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi and set for a comfortable majority.
BJP is set towin 5 to 19 seats willCongress will win0 to 4 seats.
According to the Republic - Jan Ki Baat exit poll,
AAP will win 48-61 seats in Delhi.
BJP willwin 9-21 seats and Congress willwin 0-1 seats.
According to the exit poll of India News-Neta,
AAP is set to win 53-57 seats and come back to power in Delhi.
BJP is set to win 11-17 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, and Other parties will fail to win any seat.
According to exit poll of India TV,
AAP is set towin 44 seats
BJP will win 26 seats
While Congress and Other parties will fail to win any seat.
According to the exit poll of News X-Neta,
AAP will win 53-57 seats while BJP will take the second position with 11-17 seats.
Congress will win none, or maximum 2 seats, while other parties will draw a blank.
According to the exit poll of Sudarshan news,
AAP to win40-45 seats
BJP to win 24-28 seats
Congress will be unable to win any seat
Other parties will also draw a blank
TIMES NOW exit poll is saying that AAP will win 44 seats, while BJP 26 seats
AAP: 44
BJP+: 26
CONG+: 0
OTHERS: 0
Peoples Pulse, a Hyderbad based research organization has revealed their exit poll in which AAP has gained 54-59 seats
Axis My India will release exit poll predictions at 6:30 pm
With just 30 minutes left for the polling to end in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, everyone is curious to know what the exit polls and poll of polls have to say about the election result.
Follow our live coverage of Delhi Election 2020 voting here.
Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi elections 2020
Three opinion polls have given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government.
Read the full report here.
Opinion polls prediction for Delhi Election 2020
The ABP-CVoter poll predicted AAP may get a vote share of 45.6% while the BJP is expected to pull around 37.1%. Congress is expected to get only 4.4% while others will grab 12.9%. However, the Times Now-IPSOS poll gave AAP 52% vote share, BJP 34% Congress 4% and others 10%.
Another poll by Neta App-India News too gave AAP a definite edge. Its poll gave 52-57 seats while BJP and Congress are predicted to win between 11-18 and 0-2 seats respectively.
An opinion poll by Times Now-IPSOS had earlier predicted AAP 54-60 seats while is expected to win only 10-14 seats. Congress may get 0-2 seats, it had predicted.
The ABP-CVoter poll had claimed the AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while the BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls.It also predicted Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls. In the 2015 polls, AAP won 67 seats while the BJP cornered the remaining three seats.
As polling in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has nearly come to end, all eyes are on exit polls. Ahead of the polling, three opinion polls had given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government. Has the prediction for Delhi Assembly Election Result taken a u-turn? Stay tuned for live updates of Delhi Election exit polls.