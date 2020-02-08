Delhi Election Exit Polls Live: As polling nears end, all eyes set on exit polls

As polling in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has nearly come to end, all eyes are on exit polls. Ahead of the polling, three opinion polls had given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government. Has the prediction for Delhi Assembly Election Result taken a u-turn? Stay tuned for live updates of Delhi Election exit polls.