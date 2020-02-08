Delhi Election Exit Polls Live: As polling nears end, all eyes set on exit polls

As polling in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has nearly come to end, all eyes are on exit polls. Ahead of the polling, three opinion polls had given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government. Has the prediction for Delhi Assembly Election Result taken a u-turn? Stay tuned for live updates of Delhi Election exit polls.
With just 30 minutes left for the polling to end in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, everyone is curious to know what the exit polls and poll of polls have to say about the election result.
Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi elections 2020
Three opinion polls have given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government.
Opinion polls prediction for Delhi Election 2020
The ABP-CVoter poll predicted AAP may get a vote share of 45.6% while the BJP is expected to pull around 37.1%. Congress is expected to get only 4.4% while others will grab 12.9%. However, the Times Now-IPSOS poll gave AAP 52% vote share, BJP 34% Congress 4% and others 10%.
Another poll by Neta App-India News too gave AAP a definite edge. Its poll gave 52-57 seats while BJP and Congress are predicted to win between 11-18 and 0-2 seats respectively.
An opinion poll by Times Now-IPSOS had earlier predicted AAP 54-60 seats while is expected to win only 10-14 seats. Congress may get 0-2 seats, it had predicted.
The ABP-CVoter poll had claimed the AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while the BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls.It also predicted Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls. In the 2015 polls, AAP won 67 seats while the BJP cornered the remaining three seats.
