Delhi excise policy case: ED likely to confront Sisodia with his PA on March 18

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant (PA), Devender Sharma is likely to join the probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case on Saturday.

Sharma is likely to be at the probe agency office by 11 am.

There are possibilities that Sharma might be confronted with Sisodia.

The ED has already got five days more custody of Sisodia in the case. The ED had earlier told the court that during interrogation former Secretary C Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.

The ED, while seeking more custodial remand of Sisodia, said that C Arvind had to be confronted again. Apart from him, the ED wants to confront witness Dinesh Arora and accused Amit Arora.

The ED has said that they have recovered huge cloud data which they were looking into. Apart from this, the agency also had to get details about the cell phones of all the accused that went missing.

The ED has as of now filed two charge sheets in the matter -- a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet. They are all set to file a second supplementary charge sheet in the case.