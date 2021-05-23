Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31

Delhi has extended its Covid-19 lockdown by a week. Curbs will now remain in effect till 5 am on May 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्लीवासियों की कोशिशों से स्थिति बेहतर हो रही है, हमें इसी तरह अनुशासित रहना है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/jSIrwjVQpL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2021

Kejriwal also said that the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to 2.5 per cent with 1,600 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The national capital may also begin unlocking in a phased manner after May 31 if cases continue to decrease, the chief minister said