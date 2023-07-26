Delhi declares dry day on upcoming 4 public holidays

Delhi government declares dry day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad

The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Liquor sale in Delhi will be prohibited on four days including the Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, said a Delhi government statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, it said.

Also Read | For some quality life years...

