Delhi govt orders immediate reopening of medical colleges

  • Jan 07 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 16:47 ist
Delhi Govt orders reopening of medical colleges under the UT Govt with immediate effect, following a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and assessment of the current situation. The medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing & SOPs, according to reports on Wednesday.

In the first instance the first year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in staggered manner, and teaching and practical will be completed within one and a half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college, the UT government said.

 

More details awaited...

