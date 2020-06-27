Delhi govt proposes to Burari Covid hospital functional

Delhi govt proposes ways to make Burari Covid hospital functional in 'shortest possible time'

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 23:00 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credits: PTI Photo

The Delhi government issued an order on Saturday proposing ways in which the 450-bed Covid-19 hospital in Burari can be made functional "in the shortest possible time", with 150 being made functional in a week.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his cabinet held a meeting on Friday and a decision to set up 450 additional beds at the Burari hospital was taken, adding that funds were sanctioned for it.

According to the order, 38 newly-joined chief district medical officers (CDMOs) have already been posted while specialists and experienced doctors shall be posted on a diverted capacity basis.

"Nursing and paramedical staff shall be engaged by the hospital against the already created posts. However, some nursing and paramedical staff shall be provided from other hospitals to start the operation," the order said.

The government's focus has been on increasing the bed capacity in the national capital amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. 

