Delhi HC directs activist Saket Gokhale to remove tweet against Lakshmi Puri

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to take down all "defamatory" tweets against former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri.

The court said that if he does not delete the tweets, then Twitter is directed to take down those URLs.

A bench of Justice C Harishankar also restrained Gokhale, a Congress party sympathiser from posting any further defamatory content against former Puri on social media.

Lakshmi Puri is wife of Union Minister Hardeep S Puri.

The court issued summons in the main suit, asking Gokhale to file reply within four week. It listed the case for further hearing on September 10 before the Registrar (Judicial).

Acting on a petition by Puri, the court had asked whether any Tom, Dick and Harry could write anything vilificatory against anyone on the Internet to damage his or her reputation.

Gokhale's counsel had replied in negative by a query of the court if he was willing to remove tweets.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Lakshmi Puri, told the High Court that Gokhale “has no decency.” "We serve the government for more than 30 years and this is what we get," he asked.

Puri said that she was constrained to file the suit for Mandatory Injunction, Damages and Costs since defendant inter alia on June 13, 2021 as well as June 23, 2021 in a series of tweets has made false and factually incorrect, per-se defamatory, slanderous and libelous statements about the her.

According to the petition, in a series of tweets between June 13, 2021 and June 23, 2021, Gokhale has made a false and scurrilous allegation that Puri along with her husband have purchased a "house" in Geneva, Switzerland in the year 2006 with "black money".

She sought a decree of mandatory injunction directing Gokhale to immediately take down the Tweets. She also sought a decree of damages of Rs 5,00,00,000 in her favour.