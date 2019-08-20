Delhi HC dismisses Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal.

Justice Sunil Gaur denied relief to Chidambaram.

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The ED had in 2018 lodged the money laundering case in this regard.

(This is a developing story. Further updates will follow)