Delhi HC dismisses plea to halt Central Vista redevelopment work, fines petitioners Rs 1 lakh

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea to halt construction of the Central Vista project in the national capital, saying the work on the project of national importance has to be completed within a time-bound schedule by November 2021.

The ongoing construction work for the Central Vista Project has been criticised by the main Opposition Congress party in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Refusing to suspend the construction works, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, “Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project is equally important and essential as the Central Vista Project (the main project). If this type of project is stopped, the main project cannot be completed within the stipulated time."

Maintaining that the project is of “vital importance and essential,” the bench said that it cannot be seen in isolation as that clearance to the project has already been upheld by the Supreme Court.

“The whole Central Vista is an essential project of national importance where the sovereign functions of the Parliament will be conducted. The public is widely interested in this project,” it said.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on petitioners, Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker, saying their plea was a motivated one and not a genuine public interest litigation.

It pointed out the construction activity of the essential project or of a project of national importance cannot be stopped especially when the conditions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 19 were not flouted. It noted the workers were staying at the site and all facilities have been provided and Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

The petitioners sought suspension of work on the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, which includes both sides of Rajpath, where Republic Day celebration during the pandemic.

The top court in January gave its nod to the proposed project, which envisaged a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. It is proposed to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

