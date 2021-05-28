Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea to vaccinate children

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Centre and others related to a petition seeking direction to immediately vaccinate children between ages of 12 and 17 against Covid-19, according to a report by ANI.

The petitioner sought to prioritise vaccination of parents having children up to 17 years of age.

