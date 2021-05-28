HC issues notice to Centre on plea to vaccinate kids

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea to vaccinate children

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 11:32 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Centre and others related to a petition seeking direction to immediately vaccinate children between ages of 12 and 17 against Covid-19, according to a report by ANI.

The petitioner sought to prioritise vaccination of parents having children up to 17 years of age.

More to follow...

Delhi
Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
children

