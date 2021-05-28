Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea to vaccinate children

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Centre and others related to a petition seeking direction to immediately vaccinate children between ages of 12 and 17 against Covid-19, according to a report by ANI.
Delhi HC issued notice to Centre & others on a petition seeking direction to immediately vaccinate children between ages of 12-17yrs, in Delhi as well as to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 yrs of age–especially newborns to 12 yrs of age
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
The petitioner sought to prioritise vaccination of parents having children up to 17 years of age.
