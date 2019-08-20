Delhi HC junks Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

In a major setback to Congress leader and MP P Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, saying it was a “classic case of money laundering” where the petitioner acted as the “kingpin”, being at the helm of affairs as the Union finance minister.

Minutes after the high court judgement, Chidambaram rushed to the Supreme Court but failed to get any relief. Hours later, a six-member team of CBI officials and a separate team of Enforcement Directorate went to his residence in Jor Bagh here, but had to leave after finding out that he was not there.

Chidambaram was apparently holding consultations with senior lawyers at another location.

In the high court, Justice Sunil Gaur dismissed Chidambaram’s petition for pre-arrest bail, seven months after reserving the judgement and just a few days before Gaur’s retirement.

The high court said it was a “classic case of money laundering” where the petitioner apparently acted as the “kingpin”.

“This is an economic offence and has to be dealt with an iron hand. The investigating agency can’t be tied up in an offence of such a magnitude... it is preposterous to say the case is politically motivated and is a vendetta,” the court said.

The high court noted that the petitioner has not cooperated with the investigating agencies.

“The fact that he is an MP would not justify pre-arrest bail. The grant of bail would send a wrong message to the society,” it said, adding the law enforcement agencies can’t be put to obstacles in their investigation.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate sought to arrest him.

After the high court verdict, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, A M Singhvi and Salman Khurshid rushed to the apex court against the order, which had also declined to grant any interim relief in the form of protection for a few days to enable Chidambaram to challenge the order.

The counsel sought urgent hearing of the matter but were told by the registrar to mention the matter before the senior-most judge on Wednesday as both the CJI and Justice S A Bobde, the second senior-most judge, were sitting in the Constitution bench for hearing the Ayodhya case.

The detailed copy of the high court’s judgement was still not available.

It is learnt that a petition was being finalised to be filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the high court judgement.