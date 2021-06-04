HC denies Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' 5G suit, fines 20L

Delhi HC rejects Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' 5G suit, imposes 20 lakh fine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 17:17 ist
Juhi Chawla. Credit: DH Photo

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology. It also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh

The High Court said that Juhi Chawla's lawsuit is defective, abuse and misuse of process of law. It said that it appears that the suit was for publicity.

"Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," it noted.

More to follow...

