Delhi HC rejects Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' 5G suit, imposes 20 lakh fine

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology. It also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh
The High Court said that Juhi Chawla's lawsuit is defective, abuse and misuse of process of law. It said that it appears that the suit was for publicity.
"Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," it noted.
More to follow...
