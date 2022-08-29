HC junks order directing Antrix to pay $560M in damages

Delhi HC sets aside ICC order directing Antrix to pay $560 million in damages to Devas

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 16:32 ist

The Delhi High Court has set aside the order of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) directing Antrix, the commercial arm of ISRO, to pay damages of over $560 million along with interest to Devas Multimedia Private Limited.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi High Court
Antrix-Devas Deal
ISRO
Business News

What's Brewing

Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India

Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 