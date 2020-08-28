Delhi HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV show on Muslim 'infiltration' in govt services

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled 'Bindas Bol', whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

The show was scheduled to air tonight at 8 pm.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice and sought responses of Central government, the Union Public Service Commission, Sudarshan TV, and its Editor-in-Chief, Suresh Chavhanke on a petition filed by former and present students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on September 7.

The plea contended that the proposed broadcast sought to defame, attack and incite hatred against Jamia Millia Islamia, its alumni, and the Muslim community at large.