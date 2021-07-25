HC to hear plea against Ramdev for allopathy remarks

Delhi HC to hear plea against Ramdev for remarks on allopathy

The associations said in the plea that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement for Ramdev's products

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 14:42 ist
The associations alleged that Ramdev was misleading the public by saying allopathy was responsible for Covid deaths. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by seven doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation by his statements against allopathy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The matter will be heard by Justice C Hari Shankar who had earlier asked the counsel for the associations to place on record the videos pertaining to the alleged misinformation.

The associations before court are three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad.

Read more: Bring on record original video, statement made on allopathy: SC to Baba Ramdev

They alleged that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by Covid-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing deaths of the patients.

In their plea, the associations have submitted that the yoga guru was sowing doubts in the minds of general public with respect to the safety and efficacy of not only allopathic treatments but also Covid-19 vaccines.

Being a highly influential person, it is apprehended that Ramdev's statements can influence lakhs of people and divert them from allopathic treatment which are prescribed as the standard form of care even by the government, the plea submitted.

The associations alleged in the plea that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement and marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including Coronil which claims to be an alternative treatment for Covid-19.

With the third wave of Covid-19 likely to set in August, it is imperative that Ramdev's sustained misinformation campaign be brought to a halt, the association has pleaded.

The court had on June 3 issued summons to Ramdev on a plea by the Delhi Medical Association in connection with his alleged statements against allopathic medicines and claims regarding Patanjali's Coronil kit.

The court had refused to restrain Ramdev at that stage saying the allopathic profession was not so fragile.

It had, however, orally asked Ramdev's counsel to tell him not to make any provocative statements. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramdev
Delhi High Court
Allopathy
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

 