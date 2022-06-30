Delhi HC to hear plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair against police remand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to consider on July 1 a plea by Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair questioning the validity of four days of police remand granted by a court here, in a case related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity over a tweet made in 2018.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula who agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

On June 28, Zubair was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who allowed a plea by the Delhi police for further custodial interrogation of the accused. He was arrested on June 27 and had remained in one-day police custody.

Also Read: Zubair’s arrest, one more vindictive act

The court had allowed four days of police remand of Zubair after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.

The court also recorded that the accused has remained non-cooperative during the interrogation, going by his disclosure statement on record.

The police had sought five days' further remand of Zubair, saying he has formatted his mobile phone and deleted all applications and other information.

Grover, however, had claimed Zubair was called for joining the probe in a 2020 case but was arrested in another case.

With regard to charges, she said the image was of a 1983 film Kisi Se Na Kehna and there was no editing by the accused or anyone else.