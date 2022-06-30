Delhi HC to hear plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair against police remand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to consider on July 1 a plea by Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair questioning the validity of four days of police remand granted by a court here, in a case related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity over a tweet made in 2018.
Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula who agreed to hear the plea on Friday.
On June 28, Zubair was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who allowed a plea by the Delhi police for further custodial interrogation of the accused. He was arrested on June 27 and had remained in one-day police custody.
Also Read: Zubair’s arrest, one more vindictive act
The court had allowed four days of police remand of Zubair after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.
The court also recorded that the accused has remained non-cooperative during the interrogation, going by his disclosure statement on record.
The police had sought five days' further remand of Zubair, saying he has formatted his mobile phone and deleted all applications and other information.
Grover, however, had claimed Zubair was called for joining the probe in a 2020 case but was arrested in another case.
With regard to charges, she said the image was of a 1983 film Kisi Se Na Kehna and there was no editing by the accused or anyone else.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030
‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future
How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
How women water warriors are transforming parched lands
Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months
DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'
Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps
Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition