Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after similar tests had reported that he did not have the virus infection.

Sources said a second test was done earlier in the day, which confirmed that the Health Minister is infected.

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday night after he developed fever. His oxygen levels also went down.

His COVID-19 samples were collected on Tuesday but the results returned negative. However, fresh test came out to be positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Jain has been in the forefront of the Delhi government's activities against the spread of the pandemic. He has been holding regular media briefings every morning.

He also attended the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Prominent AAP MLA Atishi, who developed mild fever, also tested positive for the virus infection on Wednesday, becoming the fourth AAP lawmaker to be infected by COVID-19.

The test was conducted after the 39-year-old MLA complained of a mild fever and cough on Tuesday. She is in home isolation, as she has only mild symptoms.

Earlier, AAP lawmakers Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar), had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Atishi-ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible once again."

AAP chief spokerson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, "Get well soon Atishi and Akshay Marathe, recover soon from COVID-19". Marathe, who also tested positive for COVID-19, is a close aide of Atishi.

Delhi has reported 44,688 COVID-19 cases as on June 16, of which 24,844 or 55.59% of the total cases were reported in June alone.