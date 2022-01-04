Delhi imposes measures to curb Covid-19: What you need to know

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed fresh measures to combat the surge of Covid-19, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Manoj Tewari tested positive for the virus.

The national capital had reported 4,100 cases on Monday, and it is currently under 'Yellow' alert of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Announcing the new measures to curb Covid, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said there was nothing to panic as the trend has shown that Omicron is mild in nature. Here's what you need to know:

1. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a curfew on weekends.

2. Government offices in Delhi will commence work-from-home for their entire staff, except for those in essential services, while private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

3. The government has reversed its earlier decision to allow only 50 per cent capacity in buses and metro trains, fearing that stations and bus stops could become super-spreader locations following overcrowding. Masks will be mandatory to enter the metro and buses.

4. While night curfew will continue during weekdays, shops selling non-essential items will be allowed to remain open between 10 PM and 8 PM.

5. Shops in malls will continue to follow an odd-even scheme among others, while restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

