Delhi L-G postpones February 16 Mayor polls

Delhi L-G postpones February 16 Mayor polls

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 13 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 16:46 ist

The office of Delhi L-G has told the Supreme Court that the mayoral elections scheduled for February 16 will be postponed to February 17.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Mayor poll

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 