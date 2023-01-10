Delhi L-G's office has refused to give timely appointment to CM Kejriwal for meeting: AAP govt sources

Amid a power tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the AAP dispensation, government sources claimed on Tuesday that the L-G office has "refused" to give "timely appointment" to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting.

No immediate reaction was available from the L-G office to the claim made by Delhi government sources.

The L-G had written to Kejriwal on Monday inviting him for a meeting to discuss governance-related issues, amid differences between the two sides.

Kejriwal had accepted the invitation in a letter to Saxena, saying "I will fix up a convenient time with your office."

"The L-G had yesterday invited the chief minister for discussion over existing conflict over governance powers. But the L-G office refused to give timely appointment to the chief minister saying the L-G is very busy and cannot meet before Friday," one of the sources said.

Kejriwal had earlier questioned the L-G over the appointments of the presiding officer and aldermen of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Haj Committee members by him, saying if his role as the "administrator" of Delhi meant "bypassing" the elected government.